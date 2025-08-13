Celebrating three remarkable journeys in Thrapston

This year’s Slimming World Woman of the Year celebration shines a spotlight on three extraordinary women—Molly, Nicola, and Karen—whose determination, courage, and commitment have inspired their whole Slimming World group in Thrapston. Each has faced unique challenges, but together they share the same message: with support, self-belief, and Slimming World, life can be transformed.

Molly – Finding Herself Again

When Molly joined Slimming World, she was feeling stuck. She had tried “different diets, different plans, and different quick fixes” but nothing clicked.

Molly having lost 4.5 stone

“I wasn’t just struggling with my weight,” she recalls, “I was struggling with confidence, energy, and how I felt in my own skin. I didn’t feel like me anymore.”

From the moment she walked through the doors, Molly knew this time was different. “There was no judgement—just kindness, support, and real people who understood exactly how I felt.”

The plan itself was a revelation. “It wasn’t about starving or cutting out everything I loved—it was about food freedom. Week by week, I started to see changes—not just on the scales, but in how I felt.”

Now 4½ stone lighter, Molly says the difference is more than physical: “I have more energy, I sleep better, I feel stronger mentally and emotionally. Slimming World hasn’t just helped me lose weight—it’s helped me find myself again.”

Nicola, at target!

Nicola – Back in the Saddle

Nicola admits she “wasn’t happy in herself” and used baggy clothes to hide her figure. Without realising, she had gained more weight than she thought. “I even stopped horse riding, which I loved, because I felt guilty.”

Having reached target with Slimming World before, Nicola thought she could continue on her own, but old habits crept back in. “I regained everything I’d lost—and more,” she says.

Coming back to group with her mum reminded her just how much she enjoyed the plan and the people. “At my heaviest, I was 13 stone. Now I’m 9st 12lb and back at target—but this time, I won’t be leaving group. The support from Sarah and the other members is huge and I wouldn’t be where I am without it.”

Karen, delighted with her award!

Today, Nicola is not only healthier but has returned to the saddle. “I’m back riding and finally enjoying myself again,” she smiles

Karen – An Incredible Comeback

Karen’s Slimming World journey spans decades. She first joined on 31st May 1994, and returned to help her mum with her weight loss. But this latest chapter began with a major health scare.

“In January 2023, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes after being admitted to hospital with pancreatitis,” she explains. During a five-week hospital stay, she lost 6 stone, but regained 2 stone after coming home.

Determined to take control, Karen threw herself into the plan. She has since lost 7 stone 12lbs with Slimming World—on top of 5 stone she lost on her own—making her total weight loss an incredible almost 13 stone.

“I love the plan,” Karen says. “It’s easy to follow, I’ve got it right in my head, and I’m lucky to be part of such a wonderful group. Sarah, my consultant, is absolutely brilliant and a great inspiration.”

Karens favourite Slimming World meals include Cauliflower mac and cheese, aromatic duck noodles, and chilli con carne, and she loves creating her own salads. “The biggest change is not just my shape, but being able to walk my dog three times a day. I feel so much lighter. I was in a wheelchair until just three years ago, and now I’m moving and enjoying life again.”

There’s even better news—since March this year, Karen has gone from being type 2 diabetic to pre-diabetic. “Here’s to losing the next few stone,” she says with determination.

These three women prove that Slimming World is more than a way to lose weight—it’s a lifeline, a community, and a path to rediscovering joy in life. Their stories show that no matter the challenges, success is possible, and the journey is worth every step. If you’d like to lose weight and experience the support and kindness of our group, get in touch!

THRAPSTON SLIMMING WORLD

Thrapston Baptist Church, St Paul’s Gardens

️Wednesday evening ⏰5.30pm and 7pm

️Friday morning ⏰9.30am

️07773 557262 (call or text)