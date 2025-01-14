Slimming World: Up and Coming Consultant of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teresa Seaton, Burton Latimer, Kettering Wins Prestigious Slimming World Award.

Kettering, UK – Teresa Seaton has been awarded the esteemed title of Up and Coming Consultant of the Year 2024 at Slimming World. This recognition highlights her exceptional dedication and transformative journey, as well as her continous support to others in the community. She was awarded this title over almost 4000 consultants in the UK, Ireland and Cyprus.

Teresa’s Slimming World story began in September 2018 when she joined as a member. Over the years, she achieved an extraordinary milestone by losing over 12 stone (173lbs), a life-changing accomplishment that brought her newfound happiness and confidence. Inspired by her journey, she became a consultant in March 2022, driven by a passion to help others experience the same positive changes.

“I know firsthand how transformative this journey can be,” said Teresa. “Seeing my members reach their goals and regain their confidence is the most rewarding part of my work.”

AWARD ACKOWLEDGEMENT

Making the decision to lose weight, join a slimming group, and take that step through the door can be incredibly difficult. Teresa has a unique ability to make that step so much easier for people with her warm and friendly personality, creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels supported.

Currently, Teresa leads Slimming World groups in both Kettering and Burton Latimer, where her impact has been remarkable. She has helped over 65 members achieve their target weight in 2024, guiding them with unwavering commitment and empathy, in addition to a total group weightloss of 1205 stone.

Her dedication has also earned her five Gold Group awards in 2024, a testament to the astonishing number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to her members.

One of her members, Laura, shared her heartfelt appreciation: “Teresa has been a shining light, giving me hope when all I wanted to do was give up during my weight loss journey. I know she is just a message away any time of the day or night and is always there to help me with any problem big or small. So many people adore Teresa, and we are so proud of her for achieving this award.”

2024 AWARDS

Her tireless efforts to change lives have not gone unnoticed, making her a shining example of the Slimming World ethos.

Teresa’s Slimming World groups meet at the following locations and times:

* Burton Latimer Band Club: Thursdays at 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm, and 7.30pm.

* St Andrew’s Church, Kettering: Saturdays at 7am, 8.30am, and 10am.

UP AND COMING CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR 2024

To find out more, call Teresa at 07447 918855 or email [email protected].

Be sure to ask about the current North Northamptonshire 12 weeks FREE referral scheme.

Congratulations to Teresa Seaton on this well-deserved honour!