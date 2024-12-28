Slimming World success: Local members shed 559 stone in 2024
Slimming World members across Rothwell and Desborough have achieved an incredible weight loss milestone of 559 stone. These results have been life changing and reflects the dedication and commitment of the members to Slimming World's Healthy Eating plan backed by 55 years of proven success.
Slimming World's unique flexible eating plan combines healthy eating with the importance of Body Magic (our unique phsical activity program) and group support. Food Optimising allows members to enjoy satisfying, healthy meals without restricve calorie counting or ever going hungry.
Local Consultant Katy Boddy says,
''What makes our groups so special is the sense of community. We celebrate every success no matter how big or small. ''
Many members share stories with significant improvement in health, reducing medications or coming off the need for medication.
Local Consultant Angela Walker says
Whether you want to lose a few pounds or a few stone Slimming World provides the tools, knowledge and support so that together no goal is too big''
