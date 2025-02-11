Slimming World Northants: Less really is best

Mark Hughes before Slimming World

Mark shares his 5 stone weight loss in just 29 weeks!

Family and Friends of Mark Hughes who lives with his Wife Kay in Rothwell, Northants are seeing less of him these days after he joining a local Slimming World Group.

On Monday 10th February Mark was present with his 5 Stone weight loss award by the Slimming World Consultant Katy Bays.

Mark said: "I'm delighted that thanks to joining Rothwell Slimming World group and following their food optimising, where I'm never hungry. In just 29 weeks I’m a massive 5 Stone lighter AKA 70 lbs or 31.75 Kilos.

Mark Hughes Slimming World 5 stone ward

"My award has only been possible due to both the support of my family and the support by other Slimming World members who each week stay after being weighed and talk over ideas and suggestions. I realise I have been very fortunate to have done so well in such a short time period, if you want a change but do the same things and get the same results each time, then if you really want a change, then you have to change something to make it happen.

"My energy levels have gone through the roof so much so I’m now a keen walker and have just been certificated by North Northamptonshire Council as one of their volunteer wellbeing walk leaders”