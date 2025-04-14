Slimming World members ‘throw’ thousands to charity in annual Clothes Throw event

Teresa Poyton, Wellingborough & Kingsthorpe and Angela Markie, Kettering, fill their car boots with bags generously donated by Slimming World members.

Slimming World members across Northamptonshire have raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they've slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and they’re confident they will never need again.

Members of Slimming World groups, across Kettering, Wellingborough and Thrapston have been collecting bags to help support life-saving research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World Consultant Angela Markie, who runs groups in Kettering, says she’s proud of how members and consultants came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

Sarah Delaney & Kati Reeve with bags from their members in Thrapston, Kettering & Burton Latimer!

She says: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

For more information or to find your local group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.