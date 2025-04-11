Slimming World members supporting Hope Church Food Bank
Consultant Rob Moore asked his members to contribute any food to help those most in need.
Between his two groups, located at Hope Church, Guillemot Lane, Rob delivered 11 carrier bags worth of tinned goods, biscuits, drinks, pasta, rice, and more to the Hope Church Food Bank.
After this success, Rob plans to continue supporting Hope Church by having a permanent donation point for members within his groups.
If you are interested in joining one of Rob's warm and friendly Slimming World groups, just pop along!
Hope Church,
Guillemot Lane,
NN8 4UH
Wednesdays: 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm
Fridays: 9:30am, 11am