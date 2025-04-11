Slimming World members supporting Hope Church Food Bank

Rob Moore, and members of the Hope Church Team at the Hope Church Food Bank

Consultant Rob Moore asked his members to contribute any food to help those most in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between his two groups, located at Hope Church, Guillemot Lane, Rob delivered 11 carrier bags worth of tinned goods, biscuits, drinks, pasta, rice, and more to the Hope Church Food Bank.

After this success, Rob plans to continue supporting Hope Church by having a permanent donation point for members within his groups.

If you are interested in joining one of Rob's warm and friendly Slimming World groups, just pop along!

Hope Church,

Guillemot Lane,

NN8 4UH

Wednesdays: 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm

Fridays: 9:30am, 11am