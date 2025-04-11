Slimming World members supporting Hope Church Food Bank

By Rob Moore
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
Rob Moore, and members of the Hope Church Team at the Hope Church Food BankRob Moore, and members of the Hope Church Team at the Hope Church Food Bank
Rob Moore, and members of the Hope Church Team at the Hope Church Food Bank
Consultant Rob Moore asked his members to contribute any food to help those most in need.

Between his two groups, located at Hope Church, Guillemot Lane, Rob delivered 11 carrier bags worth of tinned goods, biscuits, drinks, pasta, rice, and more to the Hope Church Food Bank.

After this success, Rob plans to continue supporting Hope Church by having a permanent donation point for members within his groups.

If you are interested in joining one of Rob's warm and friendly Slimming World groups, just pop along!

Hope Church,

Guillemot Lane,

NN8 4UH

Wednesdays: 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm

Fridays: 9:30am, 11am

Related topics:Rob Moore
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice