Slimming World members spread Easter joy with hundreds of chocolate egg donations

This Easter, Slimming World members across the Burton Latimer and Kettering have once again shown that weight loss isn’t just about shedding pounds—it’s about growing kindness, community, and compassion.

In a heartwarming display of generosity, members from these two groups came together to donate 519 of Easter eggs to local care homes and food bank.

The initiative has become a much-loved tradition, with members and their Consultant, Teresa Seaton, embracing the opportunity to give back and brighten someone’s Easter.

From chocolate bunnies to classic Easter eggs, the donations have poured in by the basketload—bringing smiles to families who may otherwise have gone without.

The campaign highlights Slimming World’s strong sense of community, where supporting others goes far beyond the scales.

The Slimming World Consultant, Teresa Seaton, rallied her groups, encouraging members to bring in extra eggs during the weeks leading up to Easter. The response was incredible, with group after group surpassing their donation goals. For many members, giving back has become a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the positive ripple effect of being part of something bigger.

“We’re so proud of what our members have achieved,” said Teresa “It’s about more than weight loss—it’s about kindness, connection, and care.”

As Easter comes to a close, the impact of these chocolatey gestures will be felt long after the last egg is unwrapped.

From everyone at Slimming World: thank you to our amazing members for showing what heart-led weight loss looks like.

If you need more information on SLIMMING WORLD WITH TERESA!

1. BURTON LATIMER - BAND CLUB - Thursdays 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

2. KETTERING - ST ANDREWS CHURCH - Saturdays 7am, 8.30am and 10am