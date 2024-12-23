Slimmers help boost Corby Food Bank supplies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Corby Church of Scotland Slimming World did a reverse advent calendar throughout December and donated much needed food and toiletry items to the Corby Food Bank.

After seeing a Facebook post about how the Corby Food Bank were in need of many basic items Sharon Wright, who runs the Wednesday Slimming World group in Corby suggested the idea to members.

“ I always knew how generous my members are when it comes to donating and helping others but in just three short weeks I’ve been absolutely delighted with the items”

Basic things like UHT milk, tea, coffee and tinned items were donated as well as many much needed toiletry items.

Sharon with Martin the Manager of the Corby Food Bank

“We also had many other items donated like selection boxes for any children,” said Sharon.

The Corby Food Bank came and collected the items and were really grateful for all the donations given.

Sharon explained: “We have such a community feel within our groups where all you get is support from each other so this has just been extended to the community at the Food Bank who at any time of the year need supporting but even more so in the current climate.”

There is a list of current items needed on the Corby Food Bank Facebook Page.