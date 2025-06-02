S&L RFC under 12's team hosts family fun run to raise funds for new kit

Firstly, we would like to thank Deputy Mayor Susanne Cunningham for coming to start the fun run for all our families of the S&L RFC community.

On Sunday 1st June 2025 the Under 12’s team for the up a coming season wanted to raise money for a new playing kit. So, the coaches asked the team to do a 5km family fun run. We had a total of 25 runners from the team and some members from our other teams our youngest runner of 5 years and a few parents to help us raise the funds needed.

We had great fun supporting and encouraging the runners some of us from the sidelines and the coaches Ian Hanson, Martin Drummond and Greig Connor for all their hard work running with the players, parents and siblings.

We had plenty to do and entertain those running and supporting. Thank you to the band who came to play and support our cause. These events will not happen if it wasn’t for all the volunteers, families and players of the club. We would like to thank all involved for all your hard work and time. We would also like to thank everyone who sponsored the players, parents and siblings from around the community, we really appreciate every penny raised.

Stewarts and Lloyds RFC, this year is celebrating it’s 90th anniversary and always looking for more players to come and join the rugby family of Corby, it doesn’t matter your ability, strength, understanding of the game everyone is welcome. Rugby is an inclusive sport where all can get involved. This year they are starting a Under 5’s rugby group, which is an amazing opportunity for the younger generation. The club is also starting a youth girls’ team, to hopefully feed into our current ladies’ team who played their first season last year.

We already have teams from U6’s all the way up to VETS (over 35’s), if you would like any information about how to get involved, come up and play please contact Mark Williams on 07543 413625 our mini & junior chairman

