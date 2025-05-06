Skip for Carers: Join the movement supporting our frontline heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Summer, Dominion Consultancy Group and Black Women in Care is calling on communities across the UK to grab their skipping ropes and step up for a powerful cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

''Skip for Carers'' is a nationwide fundraising challenge designed to support the health, wellbeing, and cost of living of over 100 frontline care workers- those who give their all to care for others, often with little recognition or reward.

The campaign will run from Tuesday, July 1, to Saturday, July 5. Participants are encouraged to either skip or walk in solidarity with carers—doing 100 skips a day or walking 10,000 steps daily for up to ten days. The goal is to raise £10,000, with all proceeds going toward supporting care professionals and their families through financial relief, wellness packages, and other forms of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes this event powerful is its accessibility and inclusiveness. Everyone is welcome to join—whether you’re a carer or simply a supporter. Participants can participate as individuals, in teams, or with children, making it a family-friendly initiative that builds awareness while promoting health and community spirit.

#onemillionskipsforcarers Care starts with you, Skip, Step, join the Nationwide Challenge.

We will send you a FREE skipping rope for those who wish to make the most of the experience. However, there is an optional donation towards the cause for a participation pack available. It includes a branded T-shirt, water bottle, hand bands, and skipping rope—a physical reminder of the mission behind every step and skip.

The event is part of a growing movement led by Dominion Consultancy Group, an organisation committed to providing excellent training for those who care, and Black Women in Care (BWIC), a group committed to elevating the voices, value, and visibility of care workers in the UK care system. Using the hashtags #SkipforCarers, #blackWomeninCare, and # oneMillionskipsforcarers, the campaign is already generating social media buzz as people prepare their fundraising links, group sign-ups, and skipping challenges.

visit www.blackwomenincare.com.