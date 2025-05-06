Skip for Carers: Join the movement supporting our frontline heroes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
''Skip for Carers'' is a nationwide fundraising challenge designed to support the health, wellbeing, and cost of living of over 100 frontline care workers- those who give their all to care for others, often with little recognition or reward.
The campaign will run from Tuesday, July 1, to Saturday, July 5. Participants are encouraged to either skip or walk in solidarity with carers—doing 100 skips a day or walking 10,000 steps daily for up to ten days. The goal is to raise £10,000, with all proceeds going toward supporting care professionals and their families through financial relief, wellness packages, and other forms of support.
What makes this event powerful is its accessibility and inclusiveness. Everyone is welcome to join—whether you’re a carer or simply a supporter. Participants can participate as individuals, in teams, or with children, making it a family-friendly initiative that builds awareness while promoting health and community spirit.
We will send you a FREE skipping rope for those who wish to make the most of the experience. However, there is an optional donation towards the cause for a participation pack available. It includes a branded T-shirt, water bottle, hand bands, and skipping rope—a physical reminder of the mission behind every step and skip.
The event is part of a growing movement led by Dominion Consultancy Group, an organisation committed to providing excellent training for those who care, and Black Women in Care (BWIC), a group committed to elevating the voices, value, and visibility of care workers in the UK care system. Using the hashtags #SkipforCarers, #blackWomeninCare, and # oneMillionskipsforcarers, the campaign is already generating social media buzz as people prepare their fundraising links, group sign-ups, and skipping challenges.
For more information, to join the challenge, or to support the cause, contact: [email protected] or [email protected], or [email protected].
visit www.blackwomenincare.com.