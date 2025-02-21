Sir Robert McAlpine celebrates topping out of Maggie's cancer support centre in Northampton

The construction of a new Maggie’s cancer support centre in Northampton has celebrated a major milestone with a traditional topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the highest part of the building.

Designed by renowned architect Stephen Marshall Architects and featuring a garden from landscaper Arne Maynard, the centre is being built by Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects on the grounds of Northampton General Hospital (NGH) and will provide expert care to people living with cancer across the Northamptonshire area.

Planning permission for the centre was officially granted in 2020. Once open the centre will work closely with staff at NGH to ensure the 150,000 people in the East Midlands area living with cancer, and their family and friends, will be able to visit the centre for support. It is expected that the centre will support approximately 15,000 visits a year.

Representatives from Sir Robert McAlpine were joined by Maggie’s Chief Executive, Dame Laura Lee, DBE; Medical Director for University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, Hemant Nemade; and Lead Cancer Nurse at NGH, Liz Summers for the traditional topping out ceremony. After being led to the site by a piper, the fifty guests in attendance watched the officials sign one of the building’s steel beams and nail an evergreen bough to the structure, as an auspicious symbol of longevity and good fortune.

Signing the steel frame at Maggie's Northampton

Mike Coleman, Operations Director, Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects, said: “This topping out ceremony is an opportunity to congratulate the whole project team and our supply chain partners for achieving this significant milestone for Maggie’s Northampton. Sir Robert McAlpine has been supporting Maggie’s for over ten years and we are really proud to be delivering this new centre, making the vital assistance that Maggie’s provides to people affected by cancer available to those living in the region.”

Maggie’s Chief Executive Dame Laura Lee, DBE, who attended the ceremony, said: “Topping out brings us one step closer to Maggie’s Northampton opening and offering support to people living with cancer from across the East Midlands. Maggie’s is there for everyone who needs it, and we are free with no appointment or referral necessary. We know this makes a huge difference to helping people cope with their diagnosis - from getting ready for cancer treatment, help with potential side-effects, support after treatment, providing benefits advice or coping with advanced cancer. I am so grateful to be here and to everyone who has made this happen.”

UHN Medical Director (University Hospitals of Northamptonshire) Hemant Nemade, said: “I'm really pleased to see the progress of Maggie's Northampton. It's been a long time coming, but it will be a wonderful addition to the support we are able to offer our cancer patients and their families. Cancer services in Northampton are constantly evolving, because the demands on our services are increasing year on year - we are seeing 15% more every year, and whilst our dedicated team of professionals are doing their best to give patients the very best experience, we welcome the additional support Maggie's will bring. Not just additional support services, but a wonderful space for patient and family members to use, away from the busyness of our clinical areas. This is a brilliant partnership.”

Lead Cancer Nurse at Northampton General Hospital, Liz Summers who has been unwavering in her support of bringing a Maggie’s to Northampton and has worked alongside teams across Northampton General Hospital and Maggie’s over the last 12 years, said: "12 years ago I'd never heard about Maggie's centres – I was told how Maggie's make a difference for those affected by cancer, and I thought, I’ve got to get me one of them. And here we are, 12 years later standing and looking at our Maggie's. It's just beautiful and unbelievable. And what an amazing facility and environment it's going to be for all those affected by cancer. Every week we see families that are going through the most difficult time in their life, and to know there will be a Maggie's centre that can help them as part of their journey is just wonderful. It's wonderful to be part of that."

Piper leading the guests at Maggie's Northampton

This is the fifth Maggie's Centre Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects have delivered as part of a delivery framework since 2018 including Maggie's St Bartholomew's, Maggie's Southampton and Maggie's at the Royal Free, London which opened January 2024.

Fundraising for the new centre was given a huge boost in 2022 thanks to a generous legacy of £2,425,000 from Northampton businesswoman Diana Russell. Diana, a member of the Phipps family owned a vintage car company, was a female racing driver well-known on the racing scene in the 1960s and 70s. The new centre will be named The Diana Russell Building in her honour.

Maggie’s would like to thank all generous individuals, trusts and foundations who contributed to the project and who joined the charity for the ceremony.

Maggie’s has more than 28 years of experience and expertise providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK. Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, the centres are warm and welcoming and are run by expert staff, who help people live well with cancer.

To find out more about Maggie’s Northampton and how you can support the centre please visit www.maggies.org/maggies-northampton/