Sir Christopher Hatton Academy Celebrates Outstanding A-Level Results

By Nicholas Salisbury
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
Sir Christopher Hatton Academy is celebrating another year of exceptional A-level performance, with 62% of grades awarded at A*–B. The Academy is equally proud of its vocational students’ achievements, with over 70% attaining the top grades of Distinction* or Distinction.

Mr N. Salisbury and Mr A. Mitchell, Co-Principals of the Academy, said:

“The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their hard work, focus, and determination. This cohort has demonstrated great dedication and made a significant contribution to the life of the Academy. We wish them every success as they take their next steps.”

Notable Student Achievements

Amy

Noopur Mistry, who achieved 3A* grades, and is heading to St Edmund Hall, University of Oxford, to read English Language and Literature.

Roberts Jespers, who achieved 3A* grades, and is going to the University of Birmingham to study Physics.

Amy Arden, who achieved 2A* grades and an A grade, and will study Chemistry, Biological and Medicinal Chemistry at the University of York.

Jack Glover, who achieved 2A*grades and 2A grades, will read Physics at the University of Warwick.

Jack, Roberts and Samson

Samson Ibordor, who achieved 3A* grades and an A grade, and will study Physics at Imperial College London.

Tamara Mazumder, achieved 2A* grades and an A grade, and will study Medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Edwin Chan, achieved 3A grades, and he is going on to study Medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Gauthum Nair, who achieved an A* and 2A grades, and will study Medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

Serena

Jasmine Abraham, who achieved 3A grades, will study Drama and English Literature at the University of Birmingham.

Nattopol Sangngam, who achieved 3A grades, and will study Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at Loughborough University.

Serena Takyi, who achieved 2A grades and a Distinction*, and will study Psychology at the University of Warwick.

