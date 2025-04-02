Sing for Cransley hits a high note
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event featured live performances from seven talented local acts, as well as showstoppers from the exclusive panel of three VIP judges – Tik Tok sensation Mae Stephens! singer and songwriter, known best for her hit 'If We Ever Broke Up', award winning singer and choral director Joshua Daniel and local legend swing singer and toastmaster extraordinaire Nigel Adair!
Final ticket sales have been counted and donations have poured in and the charity is pleased to announce that they have raised over £9,000 from the event.
Sarah Caldwell, Community Fundraiser – Events at Cransley Hospice Trust commented:
“We were absolutely blown away by our incredibly brave performers. Their voices filled The Core with enthusiasm and passion, and we know that everyone in the audience loved them!
“Their incredible talent and commitment, both on the night and in the run up to the event, truly made the evening a fundraising success!
“We’re also incredibly thankful to our amazing judges, Mae Stephens!, Joshua Daniel and Nigel Adair, who showed up so enthusiastically, giving valuable feedback to our acts and injecting such incredible energy into the evening.
“We are delighted with the total raised from the event and thank everyone for showing their support of this unique evening’s entertainment!”
Darcie Kennaugh, the 14-year old singing sensation from Corby stole the audience’s heart singing ‘On My Own’ from Les Miserables and scooped the coveted ‘Audience Choice Award,’ while the dazzling ‘Doddington Darlings,’ a group of friends from Great Doddington walked away with both the ‘Highest Fundraiser’ and the ‘Judges Choice’ awards on the night!
Cransley Hospice Trust would like to say a huge well done to all of the amazing acts for taking part and for helping to raise so much money. The funds raised will support and develop modern hospice care and services for people with a life-limiting illness and their families in the North Northamptonshire community... because every moment matters.