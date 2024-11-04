Silhouette Youth Theatre is stage ready after Forterra donation

Building products manufacturer Forterra has made a significant donation of £1000 to Silhouette Youth Theatre, a Northampton based group offering a diverse range of activities to meet the needs of young people in the community.

Committed to empowering young people in areas of deprivation through the performing arts, Silhouette Youth Theatre fosters creativity, builds confidence, and enhances life skills among its participants. Over 13 sessions a week, the group delivers classes in dance, drama, music, and songwriting, encouraging creativity and artistic expression.

Forterra’s donation will go towards the running cost of the sessions and other activities the theatre provides, including leadership development programmes that empower young people to take on leadership roles, enhancing their employability, and community productions that provide participants with opportunities to showcase their talents. Other specialised workshops focus on skill development in various aspects of the performing arts, including technical skills for backstage roles, while mental health and well-being programmes create a safe space for young people to discuss their feelings and experiences.

Leigh Wolmarans, CO and Artistic Director of Silhouette Youth Theatre said, “We are utterly grateful to Forterra for its significant donation. These funds will massively benefit our ability to continue to provide our services for our young people.

Silhouette Theatre character development

“Many participants come from areas of high deprivation, where access to essential resources and opportunities for personal development is severely limited. These young individuals often face barriers such as financial instability and dealing with mental health. Silhouette Youth aims to transform the lives of young people, regardless of socio-economic background, helping them to realise their potential and contribute positively to society by providing a safe and nurturing environment where creativity can flourish.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, said, “It’s great to see our donation means Silhouette Youth Theatre can continue to provide its workshops and sessions. We recognise that having services and groups that are accessible to all are vital parts of our communities. We look forward to seeing the theatre group thrive and expand its positive work.”

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community.

To apply to the fund, please visit https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund/

For more information on Forterra and its community engagements visit: https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/.