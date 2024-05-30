Shop volunteers needed in Brackley and surrounding areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katharine House is on the hunt for volunteers from all walks of life to help out at their seven charity shops.

As part of Volunteers Week, running from 3 to 9 June, the hospice has launched a local recruitment campaign to find more volunteers that could work at charity shops in Banbury, Banbury Hillview, Bicester, Brackley, Chipping Norton, Moreton-in-Marsh and Shipston-on-Stour.

Adult volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. And couples, friends, and relations can even volunteer together.

The hospice sites many benefits to shop volunteering, including the chance to build customer service skills, retail skills, teamwork, and self-confidence, as well as meeting new people and having fun.

Married

Scott Bloomfield, head of retail for Katharine House said people don’t have to give up large amounts of time.

“Most people think you have to make a regular commitment, but the truth is volunteering can be much more flexible and doesn’t have to interfere with your other obligations,” he said.

“Everything that our volunteers do makes a huge difference to Katharine House and the people we support, so whether you can spare a few hours or have a bit more time to sign up to a regular slot, we’d love to hear from you.”

Husband and wife David and Jen have volunteered at the hospice’s Bicester shop together for many years. Despite being kept busy pursuing their passion for campanology (bell ringing!) and travel, they find time to volunteer as well as fundraise for Katharine House.

David said: “We both volunteer because we are helping people who are near their end of their life. We also enjoy working at the Bicester shop with the friendly and enthusiastic manager and meeting the other volunteers and customers.”