Shed of Culture opening party to celebrate Kingsway, Wellingborough
Organised by The Creative Place, a Northampton-based non-profit with a mission to support the creativity and culture of Northamptonshire, through fun creative activities for families, young people and artists, it selected Kingsway as the community for its first full ‘Shed of Culture’ pop-up creative space.
The Opening Party will include free food, a ‘Kingsway Past and Present’ photo exhibition and an opportunity to contribute to the next Creative Shed of Culture exhibition - an activity for all ages, creating leaves and other nature inspired shapes from textiles, for a sensory exhibition inspired by the nature around Kingsway
According to Becky Carrier, Founder and Director of the Creative Place: “A Shed of Culture is a mini creative space, designed inside and out by residents, to celebrate the creativity, heritage and stories of their community. It was inspired by the idea of City of Culture but in Northamptonshire we like to do things differently!
"Local residents have been working on ideas for the Kingsway Shed since August and this month (October), there’s one last chance to get involved in completing the Shed, before the opening party in November - especially if you like graffiti art and would love to give it a go.”
“On Saturday, October 25 - you can join graffiti artist Kilo and add your mark using graffiti art to decorate the outside of the Shed. We'll be in Croyland Park off Kingsway, near the Kingsway Centre. It’s free and all are welcome. So drop by anytime between 11am-3pm.
"Then, at the Opening Party, the completed Shed will be on display outside the church, so family and friends get to see your work.The Opening Party is free, but please book so we cater correctly.”
To find out more or sign up to any free Shed of Culture event, visit Events Schedule | Northampton Film Festival and The Creative Place
The Kingsway Shed of Culture has been made possible thanks to support from Greatwell Homes and Made with Many.
The calendar of activities listed above is as follows:
Saturday, October 25, 11am-3pm, Croyland Park, near the Kingsway Centre
Griffiti art and the decorating of the Shed of Culture with Graffiti artist, Kilo.
Saturday, November 1, 2pm, Wellingborough Methodist Church, Kingsway
Shed of Culture Opening Party incl:
- Photo exhibition
- Art activities for a new shed of culture
- Viewing of the Kingsway Shed of Culture
- Refreshments
Saturday, November 29, Kingsway What’s Next?
Details, times and venue TBC
