Service urges residents to have chimney inspection before winter
During the winter months, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service typically receives more call outs to chimney fires, with 31 recorded in the year to June 2025.
The most chimney fires happened in November (5), December (5) and February (7).
Prevention Team Leader, Tina Collett, said: “As the colder months are creeping in and you begin to use your fire again, it’s important to have your chimney swept regularly depending on the type of fuel you burn.
“This week is Chimney Fire Safety Week and it’s a good opportunity to remind those who light a fire that while you might be tempted to clean the chimney yourself, you should always use a professional.
“They’ll thoroughly inspect your chimney, provide a certificate and leave you with peace of mind knowing that your home is safe and secure.”
Chimney fires should not be underestimated and can result in devastating damage to your home.
Signs of a chimney fire can be a loud roaring noise, sparks and flames coming from the top of the chimney, flames through tiny cracks, and smoke or a burning smell in adjoining rooms or loft.
Chimneys should be cleaned four times a year if you are using wood, twice a year if you are using coal, and at least once a year if you are using smokeless fuels, oil, or gas.
The Service also advises installing at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home and testing these regularly as this could give a vital early warning sign if a fire does break out.
Here are some top tips for avoiding a chimney fire:
- Keep your chimney and flue clean and well maintained
- Ensure any fire is extinguished properly before leaving the house or going to bed
- Never interrupt the air supply by blocking air vents or air bricks
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your house and test them regularly
- Install a carbon monoxide alarm near any fuel-burning appliance you have
If you have a chimney fire, remember the following:
- Your first option should be to get out, stay out and ring 999
- If it is safe for you to do so however, shut all air vents and flue dampers to reduce oxygen supply
- Move flammable materials such as furniture away from the fireplace
For more tips on how to stay safe for the winter season, visit our winter safety page.