SERVE charity call to action – let’s change lives

‘ASK not what your community can do for you. Ask what you can do for your community’ – that is the message from a leading Northamptonshire charity.

Tony Gibbs, CEO of SERVE, a charity which supports independent living for the elderly and those with disabilities, called on the business community to help change lives.

He said: “At SERVE, we believe every person and every business is part of the same community – one where care, compassion, and collaboration can make a real difference.

“We’re calling on local businesses to stand with us. Together, we can change lives. By offering your time, energy and support – through staff volunteering, workplace fundraising or sponsorship – you’ll be helping people who simply can’t help themselves.

Happy To Serve Wellingborough seminar

“The challenges faced by vulnerable members of our community are great, but so is our collective power to respond.

“Whether it’s giving a few hours of staff time, running a fundraising event, or helping sponsor a local initiative, your support will ripple outwards, touching lives in ways that truly matter.

“Let’s lead by example. Let’s show that business success and social responsibility go hand in hand. Join us at Serve, and let’s make a lasting difference together – not because we have to, but because we care.”

Mr Gibbs was speaking after the charity held a hugely successful community and business collaboration seminar in Wellingborough last week.

SERVE CEO Tony Gibbs

SERVE fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “We launched our Happy To Serve initiative in the autumn and our meeting last week was the second event we held.

“The response has been phenomenal and we are now working with a variety of organisations on a win/win basis for them and the charity.”

The message from SERVE is clear - together, we can be the community that supports each other and provides role models who make a difference.

To speak to SERVE about working together email Nick at [email protected] or contact him on 01933 315555.

You can find about more about the Happy To Serve initiative at https://serve.org.uk/happy-to-serve/