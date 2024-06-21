School Library Association bring annual Weekend Course to Northampton in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The School Library Association (SLA) is delighted to be bringing the School Library Association Weekend Course to Northampton in 2025.

Taking place over Friday 6 and Saturday 7 June, the course will deliver high quality CPD for all those working in or interested in school libraries. Delegates will be able to attend workshops on new research for school libraries and literacy, using the work of authors and illustrators to change young lives, changing perspectives of school library staff and much more.

The theme is ‘Breaking Barriers: Freedom to Learn’ and will address barriers in the form of lack of reading ability and/or desire, censorship, barriers to networking with teachers and barriers to imagination and access to stories.

Richard Gerver, SLA President, is confirmed as a keynote speaker alongside former Children’s Laureate and much-loved author Anne Fine, and multiple-award winning author, Bali Rai. More speakers will be announced later this year.

SLA Weekend Course 2025 Logo: Breaking Barriers

Anne commented: “As someone who spent hours and hours in the libraries of Northampton – including my own school library - from age ten to age seventeen, I couldn’t be more delighted to go back ‘home’ to talk to the SLA. The library system, and associations like the SLA, remain the mainstay of all young people who, like me way back then, could have achieved nothing without such generous and informed access to books. So I look forward to speaking to everyone, including a lot of old friends, and thanking the members of the SLA for all their important work, and their many years of support.”

Bali commented: "There are too many barriers to reading and the enjoyment of books which is why I’m delighted to speak at the SLA Weekend Course in Northampton on this topic. School library closures, unsupported or non-existent school librarians, or a lack of focus on increasing reading ability, damage our children. Barriers affect their life chances, their mental wellbeing, their love for stories, and their ability to imagine and create. It is our duty to break down those barriers, and I'm proud to be working alongside the SLA to help to change that. Let children read what they like. Give them unfettered access to reading, and allow librarians to enable that access and to help children develop their reading ability."

Richard added: “The SLA weekend is and has always been a highlight of my year. As President, it is an incredible honour to be able to network and collaborate with so many extraordinary people who commit their lives to our children, to our school libraries and to learning from each other and our invited experts. In a time of so much change and uncertainty, it has never been more important for our library staff to have the opportunity to reflect on and explore best practice. It is an inspirational and galvanising experience!”

SLA CEO Alison Tarrant said: “I’m excited for the Weekend Course in 2025; Richard and Anne are just the tip of the iceberg, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the full programme. It promises more of the quality of experience, thought provoking sessions and fun with colleagues as this year’s recent course. The 2024 course sold out early and some members missed out I –would strongly encourage booking early to avoid disappointment!”

Earlybird prices for the course run until 31st August 2024 and start at £125 (+VAT) for SLA members and £155 (+VAT) for non-members. Head to the SLA website for more details and to book.