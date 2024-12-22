Save the Children's annual Carols by Candlelight
Over two evenings in December, the Bede House in Higham Ferrers played host to Save the Children's annual Carols by Candlelight organised by the local Rushden and Higham Ferrers branch.
Rushden Town Band played carols and Christmassy music that everyone joined in with. We also enjoyed mince pies and a raffle with prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters.
£1275 was raised in total, this has been sent to the Middle East Crisis appeal to support children still in desperate need.
For more information contact [email protected]