Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over two evenings in December, the Bede House in Higham Ferrers played host to Save the Children's annual Carols by Candlelight organised by the local Rushden and Higham Ferrers branch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Town Band played carols and Christmassy music that everyone joined in with. We also enjoyed mince pies and a raffle with prizes generously donated by local businesses and supporters.

£1275 was raised in total, this has been sent to the Middle East Crisis appeal to support children still in desperate need.

For more information contact [email protected]