Saints Star scores big for Parkinson’s UK: An Evening with Lennie Newman

Saints signed players shirt which would go on and earn over £200 in auction

7:30pm, Monday 21st July, Crescent’s Community Centre, Kettering The Crescents Community Centre was alive with laughter, generosity, and community spirit on Monday evening, as over 90 members of the Kettering Branch of Parkinson’s UK gathered for a special fundraising evening.

Former Northampton Saints player, manager, and BBC commentator Lennie Newman captivated the crowd with an amusing talk filled with anecdotes from his sporting life.

But the night didn’t end there—Lennie then took on auctioneer duties, expertly hosting a fundraising auction that helped raise nearly £800. Coupled with ticket sales and a lively raffle, the event generated a remarkable total of over £2000 for Parkinson’s UK. The Kettering Branch’s commitment to raising awareness and support for those affected by Parkinson’s was on full display, making this a truly memorable night