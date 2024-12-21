Sainsbury’s Local & SSAFA The Military Charity spreading Christmas cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s Local on Wellingborough Road, Northampton have generously donated several boxes of food items for distribution to families who may be struggling this Christmas.

After contacting SSAFA arrangements were made to help four families and the food bank at the Eden Church.

SSAFA sends seasonal good wishes to everyone this Christmas and special thanks to Sainsbury’s Local.

Huge thanks to Sainsbury’s staff for their generous donations.

Offering practical, emotional, and financial assistance, SSAFA is committed to ensuring that the Armed Forces community receives the help they need, when they need it most.

From housing advice to mental health support, SSAFA is there every step of the way for those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.

This Christmas, thanks to the incredible generosity of Sainsbury’s, our dedicated volunteers in Northamptonshire were able to distribute food parcels to those in need, spreading much-needed joy and support during this special time of year.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Sainsbury’s for their donation, which has made a meaningful difference in our community.

Together, we are ensuring that no member of the Armed Forces family feels forgotten or unsupported.

If you’d like to learn more about SSAFA’s work or how you can help, please visit www.ssafa.org.uk.