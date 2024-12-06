Rushden SERVE has won the best homecare team in the whole of the East Midlands

SERVE is the winner of the Home Care Team Award for the East Midlands.

At a prestigious event in Nottingham on Wednesday evening, SERVE was awarded the honour in the Great British Care Awards 2024.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

The SERVE team at the awards

SERVE, a charity which supports the elderly and those with disabilities to live independent lives, won the home care team for the region, and will now go through to the national finals.

SERVE CEO Tony Gibbs said: “We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award from the Great British Care Awards. This recognition is dedicated to our incredible service users who trust us to provide care in their homes every day."

Registered care manager Samantha Horne said: “This award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our outstanding home care team - carers and back-office staff alike - who work tirelessly to deliver personalised, compassionate care to every service user."