Rushden Round Table teams up with SERVE

CHARITY funds at SERVE have been boosted by a £500 donation from Rushden Round Table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, well-known for its Santa Sleigh Run every December, met with the charity’s fundraising manager Nick Tite to hand over the money.

Nick said: “We would like to thank the Round Table for its very generous support and we look forward to working with its members over the coming months as part of our Happy To Serve collaborative project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The table’s Steve Thomas said: “We are very pleased to be working with SERVE.

SERVE teams up with Rushden Round Table

“We a volunteer organisation which assists the local community with fundraising activities. On an annual basis we organise and coordinate the Santa sleigh which typically see us covers most areas of Rushden, Higham Ferrers and the surrounding areas.

“Our members join local organisations and charities collecting monies from the local community with the collections then being sent to the groups.

“We also assist other charities and organisations throughout the year with our recent donation to SERVE being an example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as our fundraising activities we also organise social activities.

CHARITY funds at SERVE have been boosted by a £500 donation from Rushden Round Table.

Recent ones include axe throwing, bar skittles evening, and joining the fun at Oktoberfest.

“We are looking to increase our members at Rushden Round Table and looking for men who would like to give back to the local community.”

If you would like to find more about Rushden Round Table, contact Mr Thomas via Facebook Rushden Round Table | Facebook