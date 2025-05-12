Rushden Round Table teams up with SERVE
The group, well-known for its Santa Sleigh Run every December, met with the charity’s fundraising manager Nick Tite to hand over the money.
Nick said: “We would like to thank the Round Table for its very generous support and we look forward to working with its members over the coming months as part of our Happy To Serve collaborative project.”
The table’s Steve Thomas said: “We are very pleased to be working with SERVE.
“We a volunteer organisation which assists the local community with fundraising activities. On an annual basis we organise and coordinate the Santa sleigh which typically see us covers most areas of Rushden, Higham Ferrers and the surrounding areas.
“Our members join local organisations and charities collecting monies from the local community with the collections then being sent to the groups.
“We also assist other charities and organisations throughout the year with our recent donation to SERVE being an example.
“As well as our fundraising activities we also organise social activities.
Recent ones include axe throwing, bar skittles evening, and joining the fun at Oktoberfest.
“We are looking to increase our members at Rushden Round Table and looking for men who would like to give back to the local community.”
If you would like to find more about Rushden Round Table, contact Mr Thomas via Facebook Rushden Round Table | Facebook