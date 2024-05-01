Rushden resident loses 8 stone in weight loss journey
Thanks to his hard work and determination, Stephen has been a regular visitor to The Pemberton Centre since September 2013 and under the watchful eye of the highly skilled instructors and coaches he has managed to lose a staggering 8 stone in weight and feels fantastic!
“Overall the facilities are excellent”, said Stephen, “The trainers will always do their best to help you out. My next aim is to improve my mobility even more”.
Stephen regularly attends the weekly ‘Get Up and Go’ sessions and also participates in the weekly Walking Football sessions.
Simon Pesic-Smith, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager commented; “Stephen is an inspiration to us all. Thanks to Ange and Bobby in particular and our amazing team here, we have been able to support Stephen and all our other GP referral participants to make tremendous steps forward in their physical and mental wellbeing which is fundamentally what we’re all about at Freedom Leisure – improving lives through leisure.”
For more information on the sessions available at The Pemberton Centre, please visit: www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/healthy-communities/north-northamptonshire/ or email [email protected].