Rushden resident loses 8 stone in weight loss journey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to his hard work and determination, Stephen has been a regular visitor to The Pemberton Centre since September 2013 and under the watchful eye of the highly skilled instructors and coaches he has managed to lose a staggering 8 stone in weight and feels fantastic!

“Overall the facilities are excellent”, said Stephen, “The trainers will always do their best to help you out. My next aim is to improve my mobility even more”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen regularly attends the weekly ‘Get Up and Go’ sessions and also participates in the weekly Walking Football sessions.

Stephen Testimonial Picture - The Pemberton Centre

Simon Pesic-Smith, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager commented; “Stephen is an inspiration to us all. Thanks to Ange and Bobby in particular and our amazing team here, we have been able to support Stephen and all our other GP referral participants to make tremendous steps forward in their physical and mental wellbeing which is fundamentally what we’re all about at Freedom Leisure – improving lives through leisure.”