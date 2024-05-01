Rushden resident loses 8 stone in weight loss journey

Rushden resident Stephen Tuffnail has transformed his life thanks to the help of the staff at The Pemberton Centre, managed by Freedom Leisure on behalf of North Northamptonshire District Council, in Rushden. Stephen was initially referred to the popular leisure centre, by his GP in an effort to reduce weight and increase activity levels.
By Courtney WakehamContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thanks to his hard work and determination, Stephen has been a regular visitor to The Pemberton Centre since September 2013 and under the watchful eye of the highly skilled instructors and coaches he has managed to lose a staggering 8 stone in weight and feels fantastic!

“Overall the facilities are excellent”, said Stephen, “The trainers will always do their best to help you out. My next aim is to improve my mobility even more”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen regularly attends the weekly ‘Get Up and Go’ sessions and also participates in the weekly Walking Football sessions.

Stephen Testimonial Picture - The Pemberton CentreStephen Testimonial Picture - The Pemberton Centre
Stephen Testimonial Picture - The Pemberton Centre

Simon Pesic-Smith, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager commented; “Stephen is an inspiration to us all. Thanks to Ange and Bobby in particular and our amazing team here, we have been able to support Stephen and all our other GP referral participants to make tremendous steps forward in their physical and mental wellbeing which is fundamentally what we’re all about at Freedom Leisure – improving lives through leisure.”

For more information on the sessions available at The Pemberton Centre, please visit: www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/healthy-communities/north-northamptonshire/ or email [email protected].

Related topics:Freedom LeisureRushdenNorth NorthamptonshireDistrict Council