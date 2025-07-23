Rushden exercise class wins special recognition award at Northants Life awards

Niki and some of the Rushden Otago group members

A local exercise class that is aimed at getting our older generation or those with health issues fitter has won a special Recognition award from Northants Life.

A local exercise class based in Rushden has won a Special recognition award at Northants Life award 2025.

This is given to a business that has shown outstanding work and achievement.

Silver Strength is based in Rushden and has classes here and in Raunds, Higham, Northampton and Irthlingborough. Classes are either falls prevention or Chair based exercises to music. They are aimed at the older generation or for those who have limiting illness or disabilities. They also regularly get together to fund raise for other charities.

Raunds class celebrating the win.

Niki the instructor and owner says that exercise isnt just for the elite that everyone should be allowed to feel good, improve themselves and their lives no matter what their age or ability. My classes prove this. The people who attend have improved their fitness made some amazing friendships and have helped others too.

I am so very proud of each and every one of them and this award means the absolute world.