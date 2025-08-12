Royal & Derngate takes centre stage with £2,000 donation from Amazon

A donation of £2,000 has been made to arts venue Royal & Derngate Northampton by Amazon in Daventry, towards their ongoing fundraising campaign to improve the venue’s interiors and upholstery.

The arts and entertainment hub is used by communities across Northamptonshire and beyond for watching performances, hosting events, and providing a space for artists and actors to grow their talent. The complex is home to the theatre’s acclaimed Made in Northampton self-produced programme, as well as welcoming some of the most well-known acts and shows touring the UK. Royal & Derngate has three main spaces – the Royal auditorium, the Derngate auditorium and Underground studio, and the Northampton Filmhouse, which is adjacent to the theatre.

The donation from Amazon in Daventry will contribute towards a major project to refurbish auditorium seating and elevate the visitor experience.

Dylan Debeer from Amazon in Daventry said: “We’re happy to play a supporting role in plans to rejuvenate such a beautiful arts venue with refurbishments to the seating area at Royal & Derngate. At Amazon, we are passionate supporters of the arts and recognise the positive impact that access to creative resources has on the community.”

Chris Smith, Development Manager at Royal & Derngate added: “We’re thrilled to be moving a little closer to our refurbishment goals and this support from the team at Amazon will play a welcome part in that project. This upgrade will not only improve the comfort and experience for our audiences – it will also enhance the environment for our staff - reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality experiences at every stage of the visitor journey.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer (amazonfutureengineer.co.uk) and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.