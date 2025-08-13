Rough sleeper charity seeks volunteers for new Rushden cafe project

Published 13th Aug 2025
A rough sleeper charity has issued an appeal for more volunteers to help it provide a lifeline to those on our streets.

Project 16:15 was founded in 2017 by former rough sleeper Stan Robertson and provides support to people across Northamptonshire.

As part of its activities, the charity serves breakfast and other meals to homeless and vulnerable people, operates an outreach vehicle, and provides support and companionship to those on the streets.

Project 16:15 has also recently opened a new Community Outreach Cafe in Hamblin Court, Rushden.

Mr Robertson said all of these activities require support from volunteers for them to take place.

He said: “We are a small charity and no-one who works for this organisation is paid.

“While this is a central part of our ethos, it also means that we are reliant on the support of the community to help us carry out this vital work.

“Of course, the benefit is that every penny of profit goes towards helping those in need, offering them the humanity and support they need to help them turn their lives around.”

Project 16:15 is currently looking for volunteers in the following areas:

Cafe cook - part time

Cafe supervisor - part time

Welfare team volunteer (not outreach)

If anyone is interested they can contact Wayne Chalmers at [email protected] or by filling in this form: https://forms.gle/45j8X9c7woK2sS4q6

