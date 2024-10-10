Rotary Polio Eradication Program

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the 24th of October (World Polio Day) we will be collecting money from a street collection in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am Norman Bristow, the past President of Kettering Huxloe Rotary club and current Chair of the club Impact group. This month sees Rotary' yearly celebration of our Eradicate Polio Program. On the 24th of October (World Polio Day) we will be collecting money from a street collection in Kettering. This will be repeated on Saturday 26th.

To help celebrate this, the Parish Church, St Peters and St Pauls will be illuminated with purple light on the 24th. The colour Rotary uses to promote the cause. October sees Rotary’s yearly big worldwide push to raise both cash and awareness for the dreadful polio disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, we have lost the World Health Organisation’s Polio lead, Aidan O’Leary who unexpectedly passed away recently. While in Manchester at the Rotary Action Summit last year, I had the privilege and honour to hear him give a report on the Eradication Program. He spoke with quiet authority and knowledge, telling us how close the world was to finally being safe from the polio scourge, and how, apart from the recent breakout in Gaza, polio was confined to, not just two countries, but just two small areas.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours since 1985 to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease.

If you see us out collecting money for polio in our red hi-viz vests, please give whatever you feel able too. Every penny helps!

On the 24th of October when the Kettering Parish Church of St Peter’s and St Paul’s will be illuminated in purple light to highlight World Polio Day make sure to snap a picture! A prize will be given for the best photo of the illuminated Church.