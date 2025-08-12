Rosie Wrighting MP: Making the most of my summer recess in Kettering

Parliament is currently in its summer recess, when there’s a break from debates and votes and MPs return full-time to their constituencies.

This isn’t a holiday or time off, but a vital chance to focus on the people of Kettering, Burton Latimer, Desborough, Rothwell and the villages and what’s important to them.

I love getting out and about in the constituency and this is one of my favourite parts of this job.

It means I can meet as many people, businesses and groups as I can, hear their stories and concerns and offer my support away from the world of Westminster.

Rosie Wrighting visits Kettering Family Hub to speak to staff and families.

But it’s also essential to my work in the House of Commons, so I can raise the issues that matter the most to local people when I return.

The best way I can hear about these issues is through surgery appointments, where I can offer face-to-face support and advice to local people who have contacted me for help.

I’ve continued to offer these slots over the summer and I’ve also held a pop-up surgery at Kettering’s Tesco Extra.

I’ll be holding more of these throughout the year, so if you’re ever doing your weekly shop and spot me at a desk please do stop by for a chat.

My team is always on hand to support with casework too, so if you have an issue you would like my help with please email me.

We have so many amazing businesses and organisations and it’s been fantastic to meet so many of them this summer.

I’ve visited Kettering’s Royal Mail Delivery Office, where I went on a round with one of our longest-serving posties Phil.

I’ve met staff at the brilliant Kettering Family Hub and saw the brilliant support they offer for children and their families.

And I’ve been to see how the Salvation Army is using innovative technology to process 90,000 tonnes of donations a year locally before turning some of them into reusable pellets to reduce textile waste.

Recess has also given me the chance to meet local councils and groups to discuss a number of issues.

I’ve met with Kettering Town Council, the Kettering Royal British Legion branch and more, and it’s a pleasure to work with them all to support local people and make our home a better place to live.

We’ve had so many brilliant events locally this summer and I’ve really enjoyed being at as many as I can.

From attending Desborough’s wonderful VJ Day Picnic in the Park, to celebrating national playday at Wicksteed Park, it’s been lovely to see so many people enjoying what our constituency has to offer.

I’ll continue to be out and about across all parts of the constituency over the coming months and I look forward to meeting many more of you.

If I can help with anything in the meantime, please do email me at [email protected].