Rosie Wrighting MP launches Christmas card design competition for primary school pupils

Rosie Wrighting MP is running a Christmas card competition for local primary schools.

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting has launched a competition for primary school pupils to design her Christmas card this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie is encouraging all children from Reception to Year 6 across the constituency to create a card based on the theme ‘Christmas where you live’.

The winning design will be used for the official Christmas card Rosie sends to local people, businesses and organisations this festive season. The winner will also win a prize and their name will be printed on the card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries could be drawn or painted and should be sent to Rosie Wrighting MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA or scanned and emailed to [email protected] by no later than 5pm on November 21st.

Rosie said: “I’ve visited so many primary schools across Kettering’s towns and villages and I’ve been blown away by how talented its pupils have been.

“Now I want to see them get creative and design my Christmas card this year.

“I can’t wait to showcase the winning design and share it with friends, colleagues and stakeholders across Kettering.”

All entries should include the pupil’s name, school and year group, as well as contact details for a parent or carer.