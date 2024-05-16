Rookie Men’s Choir stuns audience in Prostate Cancer Fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular singing project, launched earlier this year, has produced a brand new men’s choir with 46 highly motivated, Northamptonshire-based men all aiming to raise money in support of Prostate Cancer UK.

The project – ‘Men United in Song 2024’ - is part of a National Programme, funded by Arts Council England, involving five existing Male Voice Choirs:- Northampton, Peterborough, Radcliffe on Trent, Welwyn Garden and Worcester.

The majority of the men in the Northamptonshire ‘Men United in Song’ choir are totally new to choral singing and performing in public. They nevertheless took on the enormous task of learning ten songs in just ten weeks to perform at a Rotary Club of Rushden charity concert as special guests of Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC). To prepare for their debut concert the men worked hard in rehearsal each week under the leadership of NMVC’s Musical Director, Stephen Bell. And, at its first ever concert - on 11 May in St Mary’s Church, Higham Ferrers - a ‘sell out’ audience was blown away by the new choir’s amazing performance.

Speaking after the concert, MD, Stephen said ‘What a journey it’s been. The ‘Men United in Song’ lads did a really great job. Zero to performance - 10 songs in 10 weeks – unbelievable! They just didn’t know that it was impossible! And now they go on to take part in a concert in Nottingham as part of a huge massed choir with upwards of 400 other men from the five areas involved in this project.’

Reflecting on the new choir’s performance NMVC Chairman, Mark York, said ‘Despite my having been involved with these guys since the outset of the ‘Men United in Song’ project, I was completely taken aback by their energy, enthusiasm and fantastic singing. I can’t congratulate them enough. One of the main objectives of the project is to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK in support of its fight to combat this terrible disease. We’ve already raised in the region of £3000 and our efforts are ongoing.’

Anyone wishing to help can donate via www.justgiving.com/.../great-north-run-2024-55960

While sharing their experiences in the ‘Men United in Song’ project, these are just a few of the comments made by the Northamptonshire-based men involved:-

· Terrifying and awesome. Sign me up for more.

· The whole experience has just been amazing. I’ve really loved and enjoyed every bit of it.

· My 17 year old lad said ‘proud of you dad’. Not sure I’ve heard that before. How satisfying was that?

· I'm so pleased to have been part of this whole experience and look forward to taking 'next steps'.

· This has been a massively positive experience for me, throughout.

· When we were waiting in the wings and could see the audience I felt like a gladiator getting ready to enter the arena. The whole experience from day one has been very special for me.

To watch Northamptonshire’s Men United in Song Choir performing ‘Tell My Father’ (from the musical ‘The Civil War’) go to bit.ly/44Ohi9l