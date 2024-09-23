Rock Choir record special fundraising video at Althorp House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The largest contemporary choir in the world, Rock Choir recorded a very special music video at Althorp House on Friday 20th September to raise awareness and funds for The Diana Award.

Althorp House is the childhood home and final resting place of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The Diana Award is the only charity set up in memory of Diana and her belief that young people have the power to change the world. This year the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.

To mark the anniversary, over 350 Rock Choir Members from around the UK, including a large number of local Rockies from the Northamptonshire area, travelled to Althorp to perform and be filmed singing the song - ‘Make Your Own Kind Of Music’. The music video featured unprecedented access to the house and grounds, in the presence of Lord Spencer himself. The combination of the beautiful location, the significance of the venue and the charitable cause created a deeply moving and meaningful experience for the Rock Choir Members involved.

The song, which was originally sung by Cass Elliot and more latterly covered by Paloma Faith, has an empowering and positive message running throughout, which resonates with all generations. Rock Choir’s culture and ethos revolves around creating a supportive and inclusive community that celebrates music and singing.

Rock Choir at Althorp House

The powerful fundraising video, will portray how music can bring people of all ages together in a positive and uplifting way. It will be a memorable and emotional performance for everyone involved. Diana, Princess of Wales believed young people, with the right support, have the power to change their community, their country and the world. A belief that has synergy with Rock Choir’s own ethos and values of positively impacting every community they sing in and to change lives for the better. Rock Choir strives to honour Diana’s life and legacy by fundraising to support the ongoing impactful work of The Diana Award.

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator of Rock Choir was in attendance on Friday, along with Lord Spencer and Nigel Varndell, Director of Fundraising for the Diana Award.

The fundraising music video will be released to the general public on Wednesday 30th October though Rock Choir’s social media channels. You can donate to the fundraiser here - www.justgiving.com/page/rock-choir-diana-award

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator of Rock Choir Commented:

Rock Choir Members at Princess Diana's resting place

“We shared an unforgettable and profoundly moving day at Althorp capturing our music video. The experience of recording in the childhood residence and final resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales was deeply emotional and sentimental. The harmonious voices of 360 Rock Choir members reverberated throughout the grounds, creating a truly remarkable atmosphere. The beauty of the estate and the historical significance of the location will forever remain etched in our memories. It was a privilege and a significant moment to be welcomed into Lord Spencer's ancestral family home, and I was honoured to introduce him to Rock Choir. My hope is that our special fundraising video can now be released, raising awareness and crucial funds for the invaluable work of The Diana Award."