‘Robert Burns’ celebrations at Claremont Parkway

By Samantha Fawcett
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
Burns Afternoon Celebtrations at Claremont ParkwayBurns Afternoon Celebtrations at Claremont Parkway
Burns Afternoon Celebtrations at Claremont Parkway
Claremont Parkway care home in Holdenby, Kettering prepared a traditional Burns Night Supper to the tune of bagpipes and trumpet courtesy of talented local entertainer; Matt Miller.

Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities throughout the day to mark the Scottish institution then, dressed in a traditional kilt befitting for the occasion, Matt performed a number of songs.

He spoke about each song he sang which included; Mull of Kintyre, the Skye boat song, Flower of Scotland and the classic Donald Where's Your Trousers (Troosers)! Matt also read out the poem ‘Addressing the Haggis’ which the residents thoroughly enjoyed with their tea consisting of Haggis, neeps & tatties!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager, Joanna Mosses, at Claremont Parkway, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an afternoon steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting!

Burns Afternoon Celebtrations at Claremont ParkwayBurns Afternoon Celebtrations at Claremont Parkway
Burns Afternoon Celebtrations at Claremont Parkway

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Claremont Parkway, it’s so important to continue these traditions. Our residents enjoyed the traditional Burns Night menu with haggis at its heart prepared by our stellar Chefs.

We also had great fun discovering how much, or is some cases how little(!), we knew about Scotland thanks to the marvellous Matt.”

Related topics:KetteringRobert BurnsClaremont Parkway
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice