Risdene Lodge supports Cando Care service users boat trip

Worshipful Brother and Worshipful Master from Rushden's Risdene Lodge Masons called into Cando Cares Day Centre with a cheque for £535 which was raised from a BBQ they held in August.

As in the picture the money took care of mini bus transport to Blisworth to board the Mountbatten Community Crusader boat for a day out along the Blisworth Canal.

It was a day out where the ladies and gentlemen tucked into a nice picnic on board, whilst enjoying the countryside views.

Cando Care MD Kathleen Meredith said '' It was so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves, and just shows what a difference it makes to them and their families and the importance of donations and fundraisers that we can continue to do such things''.

So many thanks from all those at Risdene Lodge for their support.

This is the second boat trip we have done this year, all thanks to those who have made donations, supported our fundraisers, bought raffle tickets or donated raffle prizes.

Supporting us free again on November 8th are Fynnius Fogg with Sounds of 60's and 70's at Higham Ferrers SAS Club Tickets £5

Our daycentre is open Monday to Thursday at Irthlingborough Library and through trained staff, volunteers and volunteer drivers we look after vulnerable, lonely and those living with dementia in a safe environment where we engage them in all sorts of activities including crafts music and games, and we are also currently involved with the Wildlife Trust at Rushden Lakes in their Community Garden.