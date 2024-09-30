Risdene Lodge supports Cando Care service users boat trip

By christopher orourke
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Worshipful Brother and Worshipful Master from Rushden's Risdene Lodge Masons called into Cando Cares Day Centre with a cheque for £535 which was raised from a BBQ they held in August.

Kathleen Meredith MD for Cando Care was delighted to receive a cheque from Worshipful Brother and Worshipful Master of Rushden Risdene Lodge Masons, Steve Squires a cheque for £535 when he called into their Day Centre in Irthlingborough.

As in the picture the money took care of mini bus transport to Blisworth to board the Mountbatten Community Crusader boat for a day out along the Blisworth Canal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a day out where the ladies and gentlemen tucked into a nice picnic on board, whilst enjoying the countryside views.

Worshipful Brother and Master of Risdene Lodge Steve Squires(centre) with cheque for CandoWorshipful Brother and Master of Risdene Lodge Steve Squires(centre) with cheque for Cando
Worshipful Brother and Master of Risdene Lodge Steve Squires(centre) with cheque for Cando

Cando Care MD Kathleen Meredith said '' It was so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves, and just shows what a difference it makes to them and their families and the importance of donations and fundraisers that we can continue to do such things''.

So many thanks from all those at Risdene Lodge for their support.

This is the second boat trip we have done this year, all thanks to those who have made donations, supported our fundraisers, bought raffle tickets or donated raffle prizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting us free again on November 8th are Fynnius Fogg with Sounds of 60's and 70's at Higham Ferrers SAS Club Tickets £5

Our Ladies and Gentlemen enjoying their day out on the Community BoatOur Ladies and Gentlemen enjoying their day out on the Community Boat
Our Ladies and Gentlemen enjoying their day out on the Community Boat

Our daycentre is open Monday to Thursday at Irthlingborough Library and through trained staff, volunteers and volunteer drivers we look after vulnerable, lonely and those living with dementia in a safe environment where we engage them in all sorts of activities including crafts music and games, and we are also currently involved with the Wildlife Trust at Rushden Lakes in their Community Garden.

Related topics:RushdenRushden Lakes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.