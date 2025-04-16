Retail relaunch needs your help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ambitious revamp at Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s charity shop and donation station is underway and the charity is looking for volunteers to help with the project.

The current outlet, in Pondwood Close, Northampton, is used predominantly for collecting clothing donations and household items for the charity to sell on, either online or through the onsite shop.

The six-week phased refurbishment will create a larger, open plan, more accessible shopping area, a changing room and a dedicated homeware section.

The hospice team are calling on the community to volunteer their time to help with the changes, which will hopefully attract more customers and increase retail income.

The charity needs people to sort, pick, pack, organise and build. Any skilled tradespeople are also encouraged to get in touch should they be able to volunteer any time to the project.

The Moulton Park shop will continue to trade as normal as the works take place and will relaunch with great fanfare on Saturday, May 24.

The whole community is invited to attend the relaunch event and take a look at the changes made, or make a purchase to support the local cause, which provides vital palliative care services across West Northamptonshire.

Anita Frith, Director of Fundraising at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “We are very excited to be relaunching the charity shop and donation station at our Moulton Park site. The retail arm of the hospice is a crucial part of our fundraising, and we hope that the community will support us in our efforts to create a welcoming treasure trove for bargain hunters.

“If you can spare any time or funds, please do get in touch, and don’t forget to save the date for the relaunch event in May!”

If you are interested in volunteering on the project, contact Lauren Sheppard at [email protected] to arrange.

To register your interest in attending the relaunch event on Saturday, May 24, email [email protected].