Residents test out their cupcake making skills
We all understand the importance of life enriching activities for all our residents here at the home. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created delicious homemade cupcakes back in the day, for some it was a first and for others it was a chance to share knowledge with others. It was an afternoon of mixing flour and eggs, and simply having fun. Chef Sophie is delighted to bake up the creations for all to enjoy later.
Pat, a resident at Elm Bank said, “This is just such fun, it is lovely, we can get together and just be happy”.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, for some it brought back memories of when they created delicious cupcakes in the past, for others it was something new for them to try. To see the engagement on the faces of the residents was heart-warming”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.