Residents step back in time at the Blitz Tea Room & Jazz Lounge

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering stepped back in time with a delightful afternoon at the Blitz Tea Room and Jazz Lounge in Kettering.

The sun was out and that called for an afternoon filled with nostalgia and joy, as residents visited the Blitz Tea Rooms and Jazz Lounge in Kettering. The much anticipated trip provided a wonderful change of scenery and a chance to step back in time. Upon arrival the residents were met with the warmest of welcomes from the friendly staff, who went above and beyond to ensure everyone was comfortable, the unique and magical surroundings and the décor which was reminiscent of the bygone era sparked conversations and shared memories among the residents, creating a truly immersive experience.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “This tea room really is a magical little gem, the culinary offerings are impressive as the ambience and we all savoured the delicious cakes, each bite a testament to the tea rooms quality. Outings like these are vital for well-being and engagement, providing an opportunity to socially interact and to hear the wonderful stories from the days of the ration books from our residents was amazing.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying being out in the local community, The Blitz Tea Room and Jazz Lounge, is somewhere that our residents have truly enjoyed. Outings like these are a testament to Elm Bank’s commitment to provide rich and fulfilling lives to our residents.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.