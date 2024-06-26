Residents sing for joy with local dementia sings out group
The group is a community choir that meets every week for those living with dementia, and for their carers, to sing songs that are not only uplifting but also inspirational. It was lovely for the residents and staff of Elm Bank care home to enjoy the music and songs from Gareth Fuller, who certainly had all up on their feet dancing and singing. It was an enjoyable morning that allowed for residents to simply let their hair down and immerse themselves in the wonderful group that made them feel so welcome. The volunteers at the group certainly made the morning extra special, Elm Banks residents and staff will definitely be returning weekly.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying an morning with ‘Dementia sings Out’, the enrichment this group creates in the lives of all living with dementia is recognisable. It is very important to have links with local groups, it not only allows for good community relationship, but also the impact these groups have on residents here at the home is truly amazing”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
