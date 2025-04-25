Residents say fond farewell to Easter chicks at Elm Bank care home

Living Eggs Experience at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home, in Kettering, have nurtured nine beautiful fluffy chicks, with many cuddles along the way before the fond farewell.

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home received the eggs from the company ‘Living Eggs’ and lovingly nurtured the eggs from incubation to hatching. After having the chicks for two weeks and watching them grow, it was time for the final cuddles from the fluffy chicks and a fond farewell. The residents and staff enjoyed the delightful little chicks that provided so much joy for all throughout the home with plenty of cuddles, and now they have gone to a beautiful small holding to enjoy their new life. For many of the residents it provided a new experience and a very educational one, for others it was a chance to remember when they were young and had kept chickens themselves.

Activities Co-ordinator, Tina said: “It is the second time we have had ‘Living Eggs’ at the home, it is so educational and informative, the results of hatching your own chicks is so rewarding. It is a lovely time of year that really brings everyone together and creates so much happiness within the home. It is great that the chicks can be held and for our dementia residents this really was a fantastic experience.”

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “The chicks have created so much joy for our residents, staff and visitors, it has been wonderful to watch them in the incubator, then finally hatching. We now have wished our fluffy friends a fond farewell. The Living Eggs experience was unique and it was great to see our residents and staff enjoy the whole process from start to finish.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.