Residents make the most of the late summer sun with a garden concert

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering made the most of the late summer sun, enjoying an amazing concert in the beautiful home gardens.

Summer is coming to an end, the nights will draw in and before the weather changes residents at Elm Bank Care home embraced the late summer sun in beautiful surroundings. All of the residents enjoy the wonderful outdoor garden space the home has to offer, and it is simply a joy to be entertained in the in the enchanting space. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the music created by Mini Concerts echoed throughout the beautiful surroundings. The sun hats were out, with family and friends sitting alongside loved ones, it was an afternoon to remember. As the music came to an end, everyone enjoyed delicious homemade cakes and tea, reminiscing of times past and simply enjoying the afternoon.

Pam, a resident at Elm Bank said, “We are very lucky to have such a beautiful space, the flowers really have made the garden look lovely. I have enjoyed being outside in the late warm sun, it was nice to be able to get together and enjoy the music and the garden.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying the sun, and the birds singing, it was just nice to be out in the fresh air surrounded with the smell of beautiful flowers, and the sound of music sounds wonderful echoing throughout the garden. The garden at the home is beautiful for all of us to enjoy and we all try to get outside as much as possible throughout the year".

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.