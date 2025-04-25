Residents make the most of the Easter Bank Holiday Monday with live entertainment

Easter Bank Holiday Monday live entertainment at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering made the most of the Easter Bank Holiday Monday with a fun Easter concert from Mini Concerts.

Bank holidays are for relaxing and enjoying the day, or doing something fun, which is just what the residents of Elm Bank Care home in Kettering did. All of the residents enjoyed a wonderful Bank Holiday Easter Concert performed by Devon from Mini Concerts. The concert was held in the beautifully decorated lounge within the home, which is simply a joy to be entertained in. The sun was out, the birds were singing and the music created by Mini Concerts echoed throughout the beautiful surroundings. It was an afternoon to remember. As the music came to an end, everyone enjoyed delicious homemade cakes and tea, reminiscing of times past and simply enjoying the afternoon.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator, said: “It is really important to us all here at the home that we celebrate key days throughout the year. Bank holidays are important here at the home and we love to have entertainment on for our residents and their loved ones to enjoy. Our Easter Bank Holiday Monday concert went down really well with everyone singing and reminiscing of times past. It was lovely of Devon the singer from Mini Concerts to leave little mini eggs for all to enjoy with a cup of tea”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.