Residents at local care home host to playing card musical performance

Residents and guests at Brampton view care home in Northampton enjoyed a afternoon of toe tapping and knee slapping with a live music performance that took place at the home.

Local group Playing Card Productions performed a selection of classic hits including Mama Mia & The Greatest Showman, along with Celtic sounds from Ireland and Scotland. Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the duo, Sally & Rob, performed a variety of music for all generations.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said: “They were a delight and will be happy to have them return to the home with more live entertainment”.

Residents joined in singing from the comfort of their armchairs with Rob and Sally

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.