Residents at local care home enjoy knowledgeable talks on Cultural Diversity Day

Staff dressed in their traditional dress and delivered a small talk on their native countries, there was national anthems, fun facts, traditions and an array of traditional food made with samples given out to residents and staff. From English scones to Paruppa Vadai from Sri Lanka, which left a few spicy tongues!

Chef Linda started the event and spoke about the traditional foods from England and brought along homemade scones with Jam and cream, which left residents discussing what should be put on your scone first!

Cristina, head of the dementia community came dressed in her wedding dress, providing detail on how this was made and touched through stitching completed by her grandmother, she also described other traditions including tree planting by her husband and rose jam given to her by her mother-in-law.

Anne, the registered nurse from the nursing community adorned the traditional colour of red and white to represent her native country of Poland, Anne brought lots of different treats and drinks that staff and residents sampled and delivered a talk on Poland.

Louise, home services advisor and Anne, carer both from Scotland wore tartan to represent the traditional dress, sang the national anthem and explained that it was only composed in the 1960’s is and soon took hold and now known as the countries unofficial anthem! They then delivered a talk on the many traditions, facts that there is more marble in Glasgow city chambers than in the Vatican, fun knowledge of the two monsters of the loch’s, along with providing a taste of Scotland’s very own Irn Bru, Highland Spring water and the traditional Tunnock’s Teacakes.

Mo Masedi, General Manager native country is Botswana and delivered interesting facts on the country which is land locked, Mo saw the ocean for the first time in 2008 when she went Australia! The country is huge of 565000sqm with a smaller population of 2.3 million all living around the circumference. Mo spoke passionately of the beauty, wildlife and the compassionate people who love there. Mo, played her national anthem and sang with this in her native language, residents and staff also watched a clip of the traditional dance from Botswana. Mo spoke of the seasons and food with beef being the biggest produce in the country.

Residents at Brampton View Care Home Celebrate Cultural Diversity Day with Enthusiasm and Knowledge!

At Brampton View Care Home in Northampton, there is a vibrant diversity of staff, hailing from various corners of the globe, made World Day for Cultural Diversity an occasion filled with joy and learning. The celebration delightfully showcased traditions, culinary delights, and fascinating insights into different cultures.

Dressed in their traditional attire, the staff members took centre stage to share short informative talks about their native countries. The afternoon was filled with the stirring sounds of national anthems, intriguing fun facts, cherished customs, and a delightful spread of traditional foods that tantalized the taste buds of both residents and staff alike. From classic English scones to the spicy Paruppa Vadai from Sri Lanka, the culinary feast was delicious!

The afternoon kicked off with Chef Linda, who shared her passion for traditional English cuisine. She brought homemade scones topped with jam and cream, igniting a lively debate among residents about the age-old question: what goes on the scone first?

Cristina, who is proud of her Romanian heritage and the head of the dementia community, made a memorable entrance in her beautiful wedding dress, sharing the heartfelt story behind its intricate stitching, crafted by her grandmother. She also spoke about cherished customs, including the meaningful practice of tree planting by her husband and the sweet rose jam gifted to her by her mother-in-law.

Anne, who is one of the homes dedicated registered nurse from the nursing community, proudly donned the red and white colours of Poland. She treated everyone to a variety of Polish delicacies and shared captivating tales about her homeland, enriching our understanding of its rich history and culture.

Louise, Home Services Advisor, and Anne, Care Team member both from Scotland, adorned a touch of tartan flair to the celebration. They delighted everyone with a rendition of the Scottish national anthem, which they noted, was only composed in the 1960s and has since become the unofficial anthem of Scotland and sung with passion! Their talk was fascinating, such as the fact that Glasgow City Chambers boasts more marble than the Vatican, and shared fun stories about the legendary Loch Ness monsters, Nessie and Morag. To top it off, they offered samples of Scotland’s beloved Irn Bru, refreshing Highland Spring water, and delicious Tunnock’s Teacakes.

Mo Masedi, General Manager, proudly represented her native Botswana. She shared intriguing insights about her landlocked country, which is vast yet sparsely populated, with only 2.3 million people residing around its perimeter. Mo recounted her first experience of the ocean in 2008 during a trip to Australia and passionately described Botswana's breathtaking beauty, diverse wildlife, and the warmth of its people. She played her national anthem and even sang along in her native language, while residents enjoyed a clip of a traditional dance from Botswana. Mo also spoke about the country’s seasons and highlighted beef as the most significant produce.

Simran and Sneha, both from the vibrant land of India, and their lovely daughters, all arrived adorned in stunning traditional attire. Their presentation was a delightful explored the rich Indian traditions, showcasing the diverse cultures and religions that flourish in their homeland. One of the facts that residents and staff learnt was that India boasts an incredible 121 different languages. While 22 of them are the most widely recognized, the linguistic diversity is simply astonishing!

They shared fascinating insights on a variety of topics, including India is the second-largest food producer in the world and the many unique wedding traditions that make their celebrations so special. They also highlighted that India hosts over 1,000 festivals each year, where people from all religions and cultures come together to celebrate in harmony. They delivered a talk with heartfelt expressions of pride in their native country and traditions.

Hari, the Administrator of the home, spoke passionately about his beautiful homeland, Sri Lanka. He treated us to a tasting of a delicious Paruppa Vadai, which had a delightful spicy kick! Hari elaborated on the rich history and diverse cultural influences in Sri Lanka, particularly the significance of Buddhism and Hinduism. He also shared intriguing aspects of daily life, including traditional greetings, customs, and the vibrant festivals that bring the community together.

Matter, a Senior Carer at the home, introduced us to the culture of her native Zimbabwe. She engaged with everyone by demonstrating the traditional greeting, which involves a warm handshake accompanied by a courteous bow. Matter emphasized on the culture, like how married women are addressed with formal titles as a sign of respect. She also shared that Zimbabwe is home to a population of about 16 million people and introduced us to the national dish, sadza—a thick maize porridge made from finely ground maize meal. Additionally, she talked about the use of peanut butter in many delightful dishes! Matter concluded her talk with a heartfelt expression of pride in her heritage.

The afternoon was a heart-warming celebration of cultural diversity, leaving a sense of community and understanding among all. At Brampton View Care Home, they cherish the backgrounds of all their staff and residents, creating a truly inclusive environment for everyone.

1 . Contributed Mo Masedi General Manager spoke passionately of her beautiful Botswana Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Hari pointing proudly to his flag Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Anne was excited to speak of her native home Poland Photo: Submitted Photo Sales