Residents at local care home buzzing with afternoon tea

Minibus outings are just one of our many life enrichment activities and events

Residents at Brampton View care home, in Northampton recently enjoyed an afternoon tea outing on the home minibus to local café ‘The Beehive’, where they were treated to delightful spread of sandwiches and cakes.

Residents had a enjoyed their afternoon trip out in the minibus to The Beehive, were they had a wonderful treat of afternoon tea.

The Beehive staff made the residents and staff feel so welcome, chatting about their lives, work they do in the Beehive and delivering an exceptional service with delicious sandwiches and cakes and washed down with delightful tea. The residents also had the opportunity to have a browse at The Beehive pre-loved shop and Horti-Hub Garden shop which is recommended to all to visit.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: "It is wonderful to see the residents having a lovely afternoon out of the home, especially at The Beehive who we have had at the home selling their horticulture goods and will be welcoming them back this year with other pop-up shops".

Resident enjoying a fresh brew of tea with their delightful sandwiches and cakes

Supporting residents to enjoy outings, shopping, meals out and other trips is a key aspect of the weekly activities calendar.

One of the home residents said: "It was lovely, If I get the opportunity to go again, I will be going, it was more than I could eat, a really good spread".

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.