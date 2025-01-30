Residents at Elm Bank care home go Lego crazy with local Scout Group

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home, in Kettering had a fantastic time sharing a wonderful evening of building and creativity on International Lego Day.

At Elm Bank care home, the residents had a great evening, building various creations and sharing in the joy of creativity with, The 23rd Kettering Scouts group who will be celebrating 10 years of running next year, based in the William Knibb Centre on Montagu Street in Kettering. Activities Co-ordinator, Tina said: “It has been so lovely to share in the joy that Lego has brought on International Lego Day, it has reminded many of our residents of playing with their children and grandchildren. It is amazing how Lego can be so universally enjoyable and accessible. It is wonderful to see how something as simple as some Lego can bring people together and spark both creativity and reminiscence, I think pretty much everyone remembers playing with Lego at some time in their lives. We all enjoyed making some models, some more elaborate than others, I always found it really difficult to follow the instructions personally but some of our residents are very talented model makers and much more patient than me. It was great to see the young and the old mix, and it truly enriches the lives of the residents and the children.