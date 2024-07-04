Residents at Elm Bank care home get out the stars and stripes for American Independence Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home got the flags out and celebrated American Independence Day in style, by hosting a live musical garden show, and amazing American style food.

Some residents have visited America and some have family living there, so American Independence Day was a great excuse to reminisce about previous trips and happy memories. Residents enjoyed an amazing afternoon with music from Emily who sang songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood as well as dancing to playlists including American greats such as Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra and Doris Day. Home chef’s enjoyed cooking up a feast of hotdogs, cheesy Nachos and so much more for all in the home to enjoy.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank, said: “Independence Day is always full of big flavours and a chance for us to celebrate all things American. We’ve had fun listening to the talented voice of Emily, she certainly had everyone singing and up dancing. The chef’s certainly show cased their cooking skills with wonderful food for all to enjoy.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Emily with residents from Elm Bank, celebrating American Independence Day