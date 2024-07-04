Residents at Elm Bank care home get out the stars and stripes for American Independence Day
Some residents have visited America and some have family living there, so American Independence Day was a great excuse to reminisce about previous trips and happy memories. Residents enjoyed an amazing afternoon with music from Emily who sang songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood as well as dancing to playlists including American greats such as Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra and Doris Day. Home chef’s enjoyed cooking up a feast of hotdogs, cheesy Nachos and so much more for all in the home to enjoy.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank, said: “Independence Day is always full of big flavours and a chance for us to celebrate all things American. We’ve had fun listening to the talented voice of Emily, she certainly had everyone singing and up dancing. The chef’s certainly show cased their cooking skills with wonderful food for all to enjoy.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
