Residents at Collingtree care home enjoy Easter egg hunt with Beaver Scout visitors
For one of our residents in particular Pam it was a trip down memory lane as she used to be a Cub Scout Leader, she was very interested in looking at the badges some of the Beaver Scouts had earned.
General Manager, Rosalyn James of Collingtree Park, said: “The residents at our home had a lot enjoyment with our group of young visitors. The Cubs were able to show us what they learnt in their Cub Scout training and heard stories from our residents from their younger days. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”
