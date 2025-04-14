Residents at Collingtree care home enjoy Easter egg hunt with Beaver Scout visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Collingtree Park care home, in Collingtree recently enjoyed games and easter egg hunting in the home with a visiting group of local cub scouts. The event, which took place recently welcomed the 1st Towcaster Scout Group to enjoy music, games and activities with residents at the home.

For one of our residents in particular Pam it was a trip down memory lane as she used to be a Cub Scout Leader, she was very interested in looking at the badges some of the Beaver Scouts had earned.

General Manager, Rosalyn James of Collingtree Park, said: “The residents at our home had a lot enjoyment with our group of young visitors. The Cubs were able to show us what they learnt in their Cub Scout training and heard stories from our residents from their younger days. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.