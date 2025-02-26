Refurbishment of public toilets in Thrapston to begin March 2025, with opening planned for May

By Deie Garland
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST

Last year, Thrapston Town Council agreed for the public toilets located on Sackville Street to be re-opened, with a full refurbishment required to bring them up to a higher standard.

The toilets were initially closed back in April 2022, with the public being directed to use the newly-opened toilet inside of the Co-Op store.

However, at the end of last year, Councillors deemed there to be a requirement for the toilets to be reopened for public use. Tenders were sought and a contract was awarded with the refurbishment to commence Monday 3rd March.

The toilet facilities will be open seven days a week, all year (excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day), from 8am to 6pm.

Sackville Street Toilets in ThrapstonSackville Street Toilets in Thrapston
Sackville Street Toilets in Thrapston

Andy McGovern, Chairman of Thrapston Town Council, said: “As a Council, we are really happy that we are able to reopen these public conveniences in the town.

“Not only will these benefit those using the High Street for shopping or visiting Thrapston, but also during the Council-organised events through the year including Party in the Park and the Christmas Festival.”

Full details of the official reopening date will be announced in due course.

