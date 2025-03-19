Recruitment Boss Warns: ‘Government’s 1,000 Work Coaches’ plan is not a silver bullet

Pete Taylor, the Managing Director of Gi Group UK, which has a branch on College Street in Northampton, has warned that the government’s plan to deploy 1,000 work coaches to support long-term unemployed individuals may fail to achieve its goals - unless it is developed in unison with a raft of measures aimed at bolstering the labour market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the initiative aims to help jobseekers by improving their employability, Pete cautions that its impact will be limited without a strong pipeline of suitable job opportunities and greater employer engagement.

This month, the UK government has announced plans to expand employment support for those who have been out of work for an extended period, particularly individuals with health conditions or disabilities. As part of this initiative, 1,000 work coaches will be used to provide practical assistance such as CV writing, interview preparation, and skills development. The scheme forms part of a wider strategy to reduce economic inactivity and tackle labour shortages, especially following a rise in long-term sickness-related unemployment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete said, "Work coaches can provide vital support in helping individuals prepare for work, particularly those with additional challenges such as disabilities or language barriers. But without a strong pipeline of suitable job opportunities and real employer engagement, this initiative risks falling short of its goals.

Pete Taylor, Managing Director of Gi Group UK

“If implemented effectively, the work coach scheme could bring several advantages, and it is most certainly a step in the right direction. The intention is sound. Many jobseekers, particularly those who have been out of work for years, struggle with job applications, interview skills, and confidence in their abilities. Work coaches could play a crucial role in addressing these issues, offering structured guidance and practical assistance that makes a real difference.”

For individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions, work coaches could also help identify suitable roles and advocate for necessary workplace adjustments. By highlighting retraining opportunities and emerging job market trends, they could help jobseekers future-proof their careers in a rapidly evolving employment landscape.

However, while coaching and skills development are very valuable strands in the national labour market growth strategy, Pete stressed that wider structural issues must be addressed to ensure that jobseekers can secure and sustain meaningful employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The central and most daunting challenge is the availability of suitable jobs. Many individuals may find themselves prepared for work but unable to secure a role that matches their skills, experience, or health requirements. If demand for jobs exceeds supply, the risk that jobseekers will feel pressured to accept roles that are unsuitable grows and grows, leading to underemployment and high turnover.

“Discrimination in hiring practices also remains a significant barrier, particularly for disabled individuals, older workers, and those from minority backgrounds,” continued Pete. He emphasised that without stronger employer incentives and accountability measures, many jobseekers may continue to face unfair hurdles despite their best efforts.

“Furthermore, workplace flexibility and accessibility remain major concerns for many candidates. Many individuals with disabilities or health conditions require reasonable adjustments, yet not all employers are willing or equipped to provide them. If workplaces do not adapt, even the best employment support schemes may struggle to deliver long-term results,” said Pete.

Pete has called for a joined-up approach ‘from the get-go’ between government agencies, employers, and training providers to maximise the impact of the work coach initiative. He said, "This can't just be about getting people off benefits quickly, it needs to be about securing sustainable, meaningful employment. Introducing a work coaches initiative is not a silver bullet. It needs to be launched in unison with investment in job creation, employer education, and ongoing workplace support from the get-go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the scheme to succeed, work coaches must be properly trained and resourced, ensuring they can provide personalised, rather than generic, support. Additionally, businesses must be incentivised to offer inclusive hiring practices and workplace adjustments.”

Without these measures, Pete warns that the initiative risks becoming a well-intentioned but ultimately ineffective programme.

“The expansion of work coaches marks a step in the right direction, but its success will depend on how well it integrates with broader labour market policies. Without addressing systemic issues such as discrimination, inflexible workplaces, and job shortages, the initiative may struggle to deliver on its promise of unlocking employment opportunities for those who need them most,” said Pete.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 260 people and in 2025 is proud to serve more than 1000 clients across sectors from logistics and industrial to engineering and automotive from 64 UK locations (21 city centre branches and 48 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.

For more information about Gi Group in the UK, please visit: uk.gigroup.com.